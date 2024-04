An active member of an organized crime group was detained in Osh. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

The active member of the organized crime group of a crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev nicknamed Taranchy was reportedly detained at the airport of the southern capital.

«Under the threat of physical violence, Taranchy tried to impose tribute on the mining companies in Chatkal district of Jalal-Abad region,» the statement says.

The detainee was placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation continues.