An inspector from the Department for Special Tax Regimes of the Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan was detained for extortion in the amount of $20,000. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

According to it, the inspector extorted money through intimidation and threats to conduct an inspection against one of the entrepreneurs.

«As a result of the activities carried out in Kok-Zhar village, Alamedin district, Chui region, the inspector was caught red-handed while taking a bribe in the amount of $5,000. He was placed in a temporary detention facility,» the statement says.

The State Committee for National Security is conducting additional operational and investigative measures to identify other officials involved.