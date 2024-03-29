Inspector of Accounts Chamber detained for extortion from school principals

An inspector of the Accounts Chamber of Kyrgyzstan was detained for extortion from principals of schools and directors of kindergartens in Bishkek. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.
According to it, a sustainable corruption scheme was revealed in the activities of the Accounts Chamber. Its employees took bribes from the heads of secondary schools and children’s creativity centers.
The state inspector was detained as part of pre-trial proceedings and taken to a temporary detention center.