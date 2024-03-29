Inspector of Accounts Chamber detained for extortion from school principals

An inspector of the Accounts Chamber of Kyrgyzstan was detained for extortion from principals of schools and directors of kindergartens in Bishkek. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to it, a sustainable corruption scheme was revealed in the activities of the Accounts Chamber. Its employees took bribes from the heads of secondary schools and children’s creativity centers.

The investigators found out that an inspector of the Accounts Chamber extorted money from the management under the pretext of indicating gross financial violations in the act, as well as for not conducting further audits in 19 schools and three children’s creativity centers in 2022. To fulfill the inspector’s demand, each director collected 25,000 soms.

The state inspector was detained as part of pre-trial proceedings and taken to a temporary detention center.

The SCNS continues to work on detection and documenting illegal actions of the Accounts Chamber employees.