Awards for strengthening friendship between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan presented

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the president of Otandastar Foundation JSC (Kazakhstan) Nurtai Abykayev and the head of the Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the country’s parliament Beibit Isabaev. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The head of Kyrgyzstan stressed that the two fraternal peoples are united by a common history and traditions, and Beibit Isabaev and Nurtai Abykayev made a huge contribution to the expansion and strengthening of full-scale ties between the countries.

Sadyr Japarov stressed the important role of the first President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, who made an invaluable contribution to the formation of strong friendship between the peoples. He also noted the role of the incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who continues the course towards strengthening the strategic partnership between the countries.

Sadyr Japarov assured that Kyrgyzstan will adhere to the previous direction of deepening and expanding the entire spectrum of cooperation with Kazakhstan.

For his significant contribution to the strengthening of friendship and cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, as well as in connection with the 30th anniversary of the independence of the two countries, Nurtai Abykayev was awarded the Dostuk Order, and Beibit Isabaev was awarded the Dank medal.

The head of state congratulated the awardees and wished them good health and success in their work.

Nurtai Abykayev and Beibit Isabaev expressed gratitude for the high awards, noting the interest of the Kazakh side in continuing fruitful cooperation between the two fraternal countries.

The Days of Culture of Kazakhstan are held in Kyrgyzstan on October 7-8.
