Aisuluu Tynybekova won the first fight in the weight category up to 62 kilograms at the World Wrestling Championship. UWW website reports.

In the 1/8 finals, she defeated a Japanese wrestler Nonoka Ozaki (6 — 4) at the last minute.

Kyrgyzstani Ernazar Akmataliev defeated an athlete from Sri Lanka and reached the 1/8 of the tournament.

The World Wrestling Championship is taking place in Oslo (Norway).