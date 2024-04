Kyrgyzstani Zholaman Sharshenbekov won a gold medal at the Asian Championships held in Bishkek. UWW website reports.

He started from the 1/8 finals in the weight category up to 60 kilograms . He defeated three athletes from Indonesia , Uzbekistan and Iran .

In the final, the Kyrgyzstani defeated Kaito Inaba from Japan — 11:0.