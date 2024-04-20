Wrestler Ernazar Akmataliev secures berth at Olympics in Paris

Another Kyrgyzstani, Ernazar Akmataliev, secured a berth at the Olympic Games in Paris. The UWW website reports.

At the Asian qualification tournament in Bishkek, in the weight category up to 65 kilograms, he competed with an athlete from the DPRK to reach the final. The Kyrgyzstani defeated his opponent and secured a berth at the Olympic Games.

Previously, wrestlers Zolaman Sharshenbekov, Aisuluu Tynybekova, Aiperi Medet kyzy, Akzhol Makhmudov and Bekzat Almaz uulu, as well as swimmer Denis Petrashov, secured their berths at the Olympics.