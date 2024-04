An athlete from Kyrgyzstan Ayaal Lazarev won a silver medal at the Asian Wrestling Championship. UWW website reports.

At the freestyle wrestling tournament in the weight category up to 125 kilograms, he started from the 1/4 finals and defeated representatives of China and Mongolia.

In the final, he lost to the Iranian athlete Amir Hossein Abbas Zare.

Taiyrbek Zhumashbek uulu won a gold medal in the weight category up to 61 kilograms.