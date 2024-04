Athletes from Kyrgyzstan won two medals at the Asian Wrestling Championships held in Bishkek. UWW website reports.

On the first day of the tournament, athletes competed for five sets of medals.

Kyrgyzstanis Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov and Alibek Osmonov took third places.

Athletes will compete for five sets of medals in freestyle wrestling among men today, April 12.

The Asian selection for the Olympics will also be held in Bishkek on April 19-21.