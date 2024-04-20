Wrestler from Kyrgyzstan Bekzat Almaz uulu secures berth at Olympic Games

Wrestler from Kyrgyzstan Bekzat Almaz uulu secured a berth at the Olympic Games.

At the Asian qualification wrestling tournament, which takes place in Bishkek, he competed in the freestyle wrestling in the weight category up to 57 kilograms.

The athlete started from the 1/8 finals and, having defeated representatives of Palestine and China, reached the semi-finals. He had a fight with an opponent from Mongolia. Having won it, Bekzat Almaz uulu secured a berth at the 2024 Olympics, which will start in Paris this summer.

Previously, Zholaman Sharshenbekov, Aisuluu Tynybekova, Aiperi Medet kyzy and Akzhol Makhmudov (wrestling), as well as swimmer Denis Petrashov, also secured berths at the Olympics.