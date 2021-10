Kyrgyzstani Ernazar Akmataliev won the fight in 70 kg weight category at the freestyle wrestling tournament. UWW website reports.

Ernazar Akmataliev’s rival was an athlete from Sri Lanka Anil Niroshan Munasinye Karuna Peli Vedera.

The score is 10- 0.

Aisuluu Tynybekova will also start fighting today. In the weight category up to 62 kilograms, she will meet with Nonoka Ozaki from Japan.

The World Wrestling Championship is taking place in Oslo (Norway).