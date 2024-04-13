Asian Wrestling Championship: Kyrgyzstani wins gold medal

An athlete from Kyrgyzstan Taiyrbek Zhumashbek uulu won a gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championship. UWW website reports.

At the freestyle wrestling tournament in the weight category up to 61 kilograms, he started from the 1/4 final stage, where he defeated an athlete from Korea, and then an athlete from Iran.

In the final fight, the Kyrgyzstani competed with an athlete from Kazakhstan, Assyl Aitakyn. Taiyrbek Zhumashbek uulu won with a score 3:1.

Athletes from Kyrgyzstan won two bronze medals on the first day of the championship.

The Asian Wrestling Championship is taking place in Bishkek.