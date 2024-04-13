12:57
USD 89.12
EUR 95.10
RUB 0.95
English

Asian Wrestling Championship: Kyrgyzstani wins gold medal

An athlete from Kyrgyzstan Taiyrbek Zhumashbek uulu won a gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championship. UWW website reports.

At the freestyle wrestling tournament in the weight category up to 61 kilograms, he started from the 1/4 final stage, where he defeated an athlete from Korea, and then an athlete from Iran.

In the final fight, the Kyrgyzstani competed with an athlete from Kazakhstan, Assyl Aitakyn. Taiyrbek Zhumashbek uulu won with a score 3:1.

Athletes from Kyrgyzstan won two bronze medals on the first day of the championship.

The Asian Wrestling Championship is taking place in Bishkek.
link: https://24.kg/english/291452/
views: 178
Print
Related
Asian Wrestling Championship: Kyrgyzstani Ayaal Lazarev wins silver
Asian Wrestling Championship: Kyrgyzstanis win two bronze medals
Bishkek to host Asian Wrestling Championships
Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre: Ernazar Akmataliev wins gold medal
Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre: Wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win 2 more gold medals
Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre: Zholaman Sharshenbekov wins gold medal
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold at Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre Tournament
Aiperi Medet kyzy wins gold at Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre Tournament in Turkey
Kyrgyzstanis win bronze medals at wrestling tournament in Russia
Kyrgyzstan to host World Mas-Wrestling Championship
Popular
Measles outbreak: More than 7,800 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Measles outbreak: More than 7,800 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
ISIS member posing as citizen of Kyrgyzstan detained in Italy ISIS member posing as citizen of Kyrgyzstan detained in Italy
Trade between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan planned to be increased to $2 billion Trade between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan planned to be increased to $2 billion
More than 80,000 people evacuated due to floods in Kazakhstan More than 80,000 people evacuated due to floods in Kazakhstan
13 April, Saturday
12:42
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has 51 tons of gold in its reserves National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has 51 tons of gold in its...
12:14
President Sadyr Japarov names large taxpayers
12:08
Another investigator detained on suspicion of extortion
12:01
World Bank predicts slower economic growth in Central Asia
11:48
Spring Jaz Demi race to take place in Bishkek