Aisulu Tynybekova won a gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championship in Bishkek. The UWW website reported.

In the weight category up to 62 kilograms, she started from the 1/4 final stage, where she defeated an athlete from Korea Subin Jo in 3 minutes 27 seconds.

In the semi-finals, the Kyrgyzstani defeated an athlete from Mongolia — 13:3.

In the final, she defeated Sakura Motoki from Japan — 9:6.