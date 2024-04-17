Asian Wrestling Championship: Kyrgyzstanis win 14 medals in Bishkek

Athletes from Kyrgyzstan won 14 medals at the Asian Wrestling Championships, which ended the day before in Bishkek. UWW website reports.

Kyrgyzstanis won four gold, three silver and seven bronze medals.

The champions are Taiyrbek Zhumashbek uulu, Aiperi Medet kyzy, Aisuluu Tynybekova, Zholaman Sharshenbekov.

Ayaal Lazarev, Razzak Beishekeev, Akzhol Makhmudov took second places.

Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov, Alibek Osmonov, Aruuke Kadyrbek kyzy, Gulnura Tashtanbekova, Ulan Muratbek uulu, Bekzat Orunkul uulu and Erlan Manatbekov won bronze medals.

The Asian qualifier for the Olympics will take place in Bishkek on April 19-21.