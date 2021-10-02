16:45
USD 84.80
EUR 98.20
RUB 1.16
English

UWW releases video of Aisuluu Tynybekova’s workout

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has released a video of Aisuluu Tynybekova’s workout.

The World Wrestling Championship will start on October 3 in Oslo.

The championship will start with freestyle wrestling competitions, the women’s wrestling competitions will be held on October 4. The Greco-Roman style wrestlers will compete on October 7. The composition of the team from the Kyrgyz Republic can be seen at the link.

UWW is the International Federation of Greco-Roman, Freestyle and Women’s Wrestling.
link: https://24.kg/english/209107/
views: 73
Print
Related
State Language Day: Aisuluu Tynybekova addresses Kyrgyzstanis
National team of Kyrgyzstan to participate in World Wrestling Championships 2021
Kyrgyzstanis win two medals at Greco-Roman wrestling tournament in Novosibirsk
Aisuluu Tynybekova thanks national team for T-shirts with Olympians
Little athlete from Talas to talk with Aisuluu Tynybekova
Akzhol Makhmudov asks authorities to create conditions for athletes
Aisuluu Tynybekova to participate in 2024 Olympics
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at World Junior Wrestling Championship
Sezim Dzhumanazarova wins bronze at World Junior Wrestling Championship
Wrestler Akzhol Makhmudov puts up his singlet for auction
Popular
Centerra Gold files application for urgent interim measures against Kyrgyzstan Centerra Gold files application for urgent interim measures against Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzaltyn could have to pay $1 million to StoneX Kyrgyzaltyn could have to pay $1 million to StoneX
Kyrgyzstan and Italy intensify bilateral cooperation Kyrgyzstan and Italy intensify bilateral cooperation
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervenes for the first time in five months National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervenes for the first time in five months
2 October, Saturday
16:42
Ruslan Kazakbaev meets with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi Ruslan Kazakbaev meets with IAEA Director General Rafae...
16:34
MP about high electricity tariffs for business: Consequences can be dire
16:22
UWW releases video of Aisuluu Tynybekova’s workout
11:32
Kumtor developments: Scott Perry initiates negotiations with Kyrgyz officials
11:14
Residents of Kaindy to get legal services for free