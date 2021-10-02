UWW releases video of Aisuluu Tynybekova’s workout

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has released a video of Aisuluu Tynybekova’s workout.

The World Wrestling Championship will start on October 3 in Oslo.

The championship will start with freestyle wrestling competitions, the women’s wrestling competitions will be held on October 4. The Greco-Roman style wrestlers will compete on October 7. The composition of the team from the Kyrgyz Republic can be seen at the link.

UWW is the International Federation of Greco-Roman, Freestyle and Women’s Wrestling.