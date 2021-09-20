National team of Kyrgyzstan to participate in World Wrestling Championships 2021

The national wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan will participate in the World Wrestling Championships 2021, which will be held from October 1 to October 10 in Oslo (Norway). The Wrestling Federation reported on social media.

The women’s wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan:

1. Aisuluu Tynybekova,

2. Meerim Zhumanazarova,

3. Medet kyzy Aiperi.

The Greco-Roman wrestling team:

1. Sardarbek Konushbaev,

2. Zholaman Sharshenbekov,

3. Kaly Sulaimanov,

4. Marlen Asikeev,

5. Ruslan Tsarev,

6. Kairatbek Tugolbaev,

7. Kalidin Asykeev,

8. Beksultan Makhmudov.

The freestyle wrestling team:

1. Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov,

2. Alibek Osmonov,

3. Ernazar Akmataliev,

4. Arsalan Budazhapov.