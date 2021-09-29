16:44
Over 750,000 Kyrgyz migrants are abroad

Over 750,000 Kyrgyz migrants are abroad. Director of the Department of External Migration of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Tashtanbek Kaimazarov, presented such data at the round table «Attracting the potential of labor migrants to the development processes in Kyrgyzstan».

According to him, the migration balance has remained negative for many years.

«Due to limited resources, especially in rural areas, migration inside or outside the country is considered by the young people as the only opportunity to find jobs and improve their social status,» he said.

The official added that the families of migrants are better off thanks to remittances. «Remittances often account for more than half of a family’s total income,» he said.

Tashtanbek Kaimazarov noted that one of the tendencies of modern migration processes is sustainable feminization. «According to the Migration Statistical Committee, since 2014, the number of women involved in migration is significantly higher than the number of men,» he added.
