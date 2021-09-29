Kyrgyzstan plans to use migrants’ potential for development of country

It is planned to use the potential of migrants for the development of the country in Kyrgyzstan. Almaz Asanov, head of the Migration Policy Division of the Foreign Migration Department of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, announced at a round table.

He reminded that the department has developed a draft concept of migration policy, which was approved by the government in May.

«An action plan has been developed with the help of experts, international organizations for the first stage until 2025. It is undergoing interdepartmental coordination,» the official said and added that in general, the plan is aimed at attracting the potential of migrants.

«The emphasis is placed on the development of financial and legal literacy of migrants, how to manage money, where to invest, how to develop small and medium-sized businesses,» Almaz Asanov told.

According to him, labor migrants invest their money not only in the construction of houses, but also, for example, in agriculture. «There are people among them, who no longer think about labor migration, they are building a business in Kyrgyzstan,» he added.