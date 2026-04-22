 Strategic project Expo-Demilge launched in Kyrgyzstan

He noted that the key goal of the initiative is to identify and select promising ideas and projects that can contribute to the country’s development. An organizing committee, including representatives of government agencies, the scientific community, and the civil society, is currently in operation.

According to Shumkarbek Adilbek uulu, the project’s concept is based on the unification of human potential, innovative solutions, and financial resources as the basis for achieving sustainable results.

Initiatives are being adopted in three areas:

in the area of ​​the Kyrgyz Republic’s state structure and human resources;

economy, technology, and innovation;

national identity, society, and cultural values.

All citizens, organizations, and representatives of the Kyrgyz diaspora abroad are eligible to participate. A special platform for submitting proposals is available on the project’s official website.

The competition will be held in several stages. The first stage is the collection of applications, which has already begun and will last until October 1. The selection process will then be conducted according to established criteria, after which the initiatives will be sent to expert groups in three areas.

Ultimately, 60 of the best initiatives will be selected—20 in each area. Participants will then present their projects in a pitching format, which will determine nine finalists. They will receive financial support and the necessary guidance to implement their ideas.

Thus, the Expo-Demilge project will become a platform for selecting and promoting the most significant initiatives capable of contributing to the country’s development, uniting the efforts of the state, society, and business.