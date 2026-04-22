20:34
USD 87.43
EUR 102.75
RUB 1.17
English

 Strategic project Expo-Demilge launched in Kyrgyzstan

The large-scale multifunctional project Expo-Demilge has been launched in Kyrgyzstan. Shumkarbek Adilbek uulu, Chairman of the Organizing Committee and Director of the National Institute of Strategic Initiatives, announced its launch at a press conference.

He noted that the key goal of the initiative is to identify and select promising ideas and projects that can contribute to the country’s development. An organizing committee, including representatives of government agencies, the scientific community, and the civil society, is currently in operation.

According to Shumkarbek Adilbek uulu, the project’s concept is based on the unification of human potential, innovative solutions, and financial resources as the basis for achieving sustainable results.

Initiatives are being adopted in three areas:

  • in the area of ​​the Kyrgyz Republic’s state structure and human resources;
  • economy, technology, and innovation;
  • national identity, society, and cultural values.

All citizens, organizations, and representatives of the Kyrgyz diaspora abroad are eligible to participate. A special platform for submitting proposals is available on the project’s official website.

The competition will be held in several stages. The first stage is the collection of applications, which has already begun and will last until October 1. The selection process will then be conducted according to established criteria, after which the initiatives will be sent to expert groups in three areas.

Ultimately, 60 of the best initiatives will be selected—20 in each area. Participants will then present their projects in a pitching format, which will determine nine finalists. They will receive financial support and the necessary guidance to implement their ideas.

Thus, the Expo-Demilge project will become a platform for selecting and promoting the most significant initiatives capable of contributing to the country’s development, uniting the efforts of the state, society, and business.
link: https://24.kg/english/371512/
views: 124
Print
Related
Swiss project Araket to allocate up to 5 million soms to women in Kyrgyzstan
$4.5 million climate-smart agricultural project launched in Kyrgyzstan
Birimdik Kerbeni project launched in Kyrgyzstan as part of World Nomad Games
Project to protect houses and land from mudflows being implemented in Kyrgyzstan
Addressing system update project launched in Kyrgyzstan
President gets acquainted with environmental project in Issyk-Kul region
Community Initiative national project launched in Kyrgyzstan
Emin Agalarov intends to implement Sea Breeze project in Kyrgyzstan
School No. 35 in Bishkek to get 100 Chromebooks for Google pilot project
Kyrgyzstan and British company to implement product certification project
Popular
Economy Minister presents Kyrgyzstan's investment potential to U.S. businesses Economy Minister presents Kyrgyzstan's investment potential to U.S. businesses
 Sadyr Japarov meets with Justin Sun, founder of Tron blockchain platform  Sadyr Japarov meets with Justin Sun, founder of Tron blockchain platform
 Solar power plant to be launched in Naryn, details discussed in Washington  Solar power plant to be launched in Naryn, details discussed in Washington
Speaker and Zhogorku Kenesh deputies meet with Kyrgyzstanis in Germany Speaker and Zhogorku Kenesh deputies meet with Kyrgyzstanis in Germany
22 April, Wednesday
20:20
European company to train drivers from Kyrgyzstan for work in EU European company to train drivers from Kyrgyzstan for w...
20:02
Sniper rifle and ammunition: Weapons cache found in Naryn
19:46
 Strategic project Expo-Demilge launched in Kyrgyzstan
19:34
 Brutal murder near Bishkek: Body of foreigner found buried in field
19:27
 President of Kyrgyzstan warns of climate crisis and glacier loss