Sniper rifle and ammunition: Weapons cache found in Naryn

The illegal possession of weapons and ammunition has been discovered in Naryn region, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.
According to the agency, information was received on January 15 that a resident of the region may be in possession of weapons allegedly linked to members of organized crime groups.
During the Arsenal raid, officers from the Main Criminal Investigation Department conducted a search of an outbuilding in At-Bashy district. A 7.62mm Mosin-Nagant sniper rifle with signs of having its identification numbers destroyed, 34 7.62×54R rounds of ammunition, night vision goggles, optical equipment, weapon parts, a knife, and a camouflage uniform were discovered.
As part of the investigation, a suspect—a man, 55, with a previous criminal record—was detained.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that the investigation is ongoing, forensic examinations have been ordered, and the possible involvement of other individuals is being investigated.