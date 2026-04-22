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 President of Kyrgyzstan warns of climate crisis and glacier loss

President Sadyr Japarov warned of the growing climate risks for Kyrgyzstan and Central Asia while speaking at the Regional Ecological Summit in Astana.

The head of state noted that despite Kyrgyzstan’s minimal contribution to global emissions—only approximately 0.03 percent—the country bears a significant burden of climate change.

According to him, since 2020, the number of emergency situations, including mudflows and floods, has tripled, with annual damage reaching $16 million. Glacier area has shrunk by 16 percent, and it is projected that the country could lose up to 80 percent of its glaciers by 2100.

Separately, the president noted the falling water level of Issyk-Kul Lake and the reduction in the number of rivers feeding it.

Furthermore, the number of high-altitude glacial lakes has increased in recent decades, creating additional risks.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan generates approximately 50 billion cubic meters of water annually, but uses only 12 billion, with the bulk of the water going to neighboring countries.

The president proposed introducing a regional compensation mechanism for water use and strengthening cooperation among Central Asian countries.

Sadyr Japarov advocated for the modernization of water infrastructure, the development of water-saving technologies, and the attraction of international climate financing.

In conclusion, he invited countries and partners to participate in the Bishkek+25 Global Mountain Summit, which will be held in 2027.
link: https://24.kg/english/371508/
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