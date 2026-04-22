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European company to train drivers from Kyrgyzstan for work in EU

Training for obtaining the Code 95 certificate, required for international freight transportation in the European Union, will be launched in Kyrgyzstan. The program is being implemented by a European company, which will also handle employment for drivers abroad.

As Kanybek Tumanbaev, head of the Presidential Affairs Department, announced on social media, the training will be available to drivers with Category C and E licenses. The course will take 1-3 weeks and will allow drivers to obtain the qualification without traveling to the EU.

According to him, previously, obtaining the necessary documents and training abroad cost drivers up to 3,000 euros, including intermediary fees.

«Now citizens will be able to complete the training in a shorter time frame and without additional travel expenses. In Europe, they will be able to obtain a certificate without additional training or exams,» Kanybek Tumanbaev reported on social media.

To work in international freight transportation, drivers from the Kyrgyz Republic must have an international driving permit and special Code 95. This was previously reported by Tynychbek Saidov, Director of the State Center for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers.
link: https://24.kg/english/371515/
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