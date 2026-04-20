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SCO Ministers meeting: Kyrgyzstan advocates for research and knowledge exchange

During the 9th Meeting of Health Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Damir Osmonov, held a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts, representatives of relevant departments, and international organizations.

According to the ministry, the discussions focused on key issues in healthcare system development, strengthening regional and international cooperation, and implementing joint initiatives aimed at improving the quality and accessibility of medical services.

Osmonov held talks with representatives from China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Belarus, India, and Iran, as well as with representatives of the World Health Organization and the SCO Secretariat.

Key topics included the digitalization of healthcare, development of primary care, training and professional development of medical personnel, improvement of mandatory health insurance systems, pharmaceutical supply, adoption of modern diagnostic and treatment methods, and strengthening sanitary and epidemiological safety.

Special attention was paid to cooperation in oncology, cardiac surgery, transplantology, laboratory diagnostics, immunization, maternal and child health, and combating both infectious and non-communicable diseases.

The Kyrgyz side also expressed interest in expanding joint scientific research, promoting experience exchange among medical institutions, implementing educational programs and specialist training, and introducing advanced management practices in healthcare.

Additionally, discussions covered expanding access for citizens of Kyrgyzstan to high-tech medical treatment abroad, as well as joint projects in telemedicine, pharmaceuticals, and medical technologies.

Following the meetings, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening partnership, expanding practical cooperation, and developing new collaborative mechanisms in the interest of public health.
link: https://24.kg/english/371133/
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