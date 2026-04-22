 Parliament approves reduction of CEC members

At a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh, deputies reviewed and adopted the draft law «On Amendments to the Law ’On Regulations of the Zhogorku Kenesh’» and the draft constitutional law «On Amendments to the Constitutional Law ’On the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums’» in their third reading.

The bills were initiated by several MPs.

According to the document, the number of CEC members is being reduced from 12 to 8. This is due to the optimization of the Central Election Commission’s work.

The initiators previously noted that an analysis of international experience shows that efficiency and speed of decision-making do not always correlate with a larger number of members of a collegial body. Reducing the size of the CEC will streamline management processes, reduce the financial burden on the republican budget (expenses for salaries, material support, social guarantees), and increase the personal responsibility of each commission member for their decisions. The proposed number of members reflects an optimal balance between the need for collegiality and management effectiveness.

The election commission had earlier assured that the reduction in membership would not affect the body’s performance.