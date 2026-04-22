President of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Astana for Regional Ecological Summit

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov arrived at the Regional Ecological Summit taking place in Astana.

A welcoming ceremony was held at the EXPO International Exhibition Center by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, for President Sadyr Japarov.

After a joint photo session, the heads of state and government toured the international exhibition of green and sustainable technologies. Each country presented national pavilions at the exhibition.

The Kyrgyz pavilion showcases products from domestic companies producing solar panels, fertilizers, electric vehicle chargers, and much more.

After completing their tour, the heads of delegations proceeded to the Congress Center to participate in the plenary session of the regional environmental summit.

The summit is aimed at developing a common vision for sustainable development and coordinating the environmental policies of Central Asian countries in partnership with the United Nations.

The summit will include plenary sessions, thematic expert panels, and an international exhibition of green technologies.