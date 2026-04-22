19:00
USD 87.43
EUR 102.75
RUB 1.17
English

President of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Astana for Regional Ecological Summit

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov arrived at the Regional Ecological Summit taking place in Astana.

A welcoming ceremony was held at the EXPO International Exhibition Center by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, for President Sadyr Japarov.

After a joint photo session, the heads of state and government toured the international exhibition of green and sustainable technologies. Each country presented national pavilions at the exhibition.

The Kyrgyz pavilion showcases products from domestic companies producing solar panels, fertilizers, electric vehicle chargers, and much more.

After completing their tour, the heads of delegations proceeded to the Congress Center to participate in the plenary session of the regional environmental summit.

The summit is aimed at developing a common vision for sustainable development and coordinating the environmental policies of Central Asian countries in partnership with the United Nations.

The summit will include plenary sessions, thematic expert panels, and an international exhibition of green technologies.
link: https://24.kg/english/371498/
views: 217
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan invites European countries to participate in Bishkek+25 Summit
Central Asian Ecological Summit to be held in Astana
Kyrgyzstan highlights water security as key issue at Dubai summit
Organizing committee for Bishkek+25 Global Mountain Summit formed
Tokyo Summit: Sadyr Japarov invites investors to participate in key projects
Japan plans to hold first summit with Central Asia on December 19-20
Japan preparing to hold first summit with Central Asia
Kyrgyzstan advances national priorities following Doha World Social Summit
Turkey to host COP31 Climate Summit in 2026
Bishkek to host CSTO summit on November 27
Popular
Economy Minister presents Kyrgyzstan's investment potential to U.S. businesses Economy Minister presents Kyrgyzstan's investment potential to U.S. businesses
 Sadyr Japarov meets with Justin Sun, founder of Tron blockchain platform  Sadyr Japarov meets with Justin Sun, founder of Tron blockchain platform
 Solar power plant to be launched in Naryn, details discussed in Washington  Solar power plant to be launched in Naryn, details discussed in Washington
Speaker and Zhogorku Kenesh deputies meet with Kyrgyzstanis in Germany Speaker and Zhogorku Kenesh deputies meet with Kyrgyzstanis in Germany
22 April, Wednesday
18:31
 Kyrgyzstan receives over $220 million in remittances in February 2026  Kyrgyzstan receives over $220 million in remittances i...
18:28
 Parliament approves reduction of CEC members
18:01
President of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Astana for Regional Ecological Summit
17:52
Parliament approves Ulan Mamatkanov for post of Deputy Cabinet Chairman
17:33
Fitch Ratings affirms Kyrgyzstan's rating at B