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Foreigner found dead in gorge, four arrested in Bishkek

The body of a foreigner with signs of violent death was discovered in Chui region, and four suspects have already been detained. The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reported.

According to police, on April 20, at approximately 7:30 p.m., a man’s body was found in a forested area of ​​the village of Archaly in Alamedin district. The deceased was identified as a foreign citizen.

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A criminal case has been opened under the article «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Four suspects have been detained as part of the investigation: R.Zh., F.Zh., O.Ch., and A.T. They have been placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek.

A court has ruled to place all detainees in pre-trial detention for a period of two months. They will be held in the pretrial detention center 1.

Investigative and operational measures are ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/371517/
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