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 Kyrgyzstan receives over $220 million in remittances in February 2026

The volume of remittances received by Kyrgyzstan in February 2026 amounted to $224.2 million, the National Bank reported.

According to the bank, the bulk of this amount came from CIS countries—$208.2 million. Transfers from non-CIS countries amounted to $16 million.

In February 2026, the volume of remittances from Kyrgyzstan amounted to $18.9 million. Of this, $17.2 million was sent to CIS countries, and $1.7 million to non-CIS countries.

According to the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic, the inflow of funds in February increased by $34.4 million compared to January. The volume of remittances received in Kyrgyzstan for the first two months of 2026 reached $414 million.
link: https://24.kg/english/371502/
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