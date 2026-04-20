Eco-action for Earth Day: KOICA and JICA strengthen ties through K-culture

On April 18, 2026, the event «Volunteering for Earth» was held in Bishkek, dedicated to Earth Day, observed on April 22. It brought together approximately 70 participants from international cooperation programs. The event was jointly organized by World Friends Korea volunteers, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) volunteers, and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Alumni Association.

The initiative served as a platform for an environmental forum and cultural exchange, and also highlighted the growing trilateral cooperation between the Republic of Korea, Japan, and the Kyrgyz Republic, combining cultural initiatives with practical solutions in the field of sustainable development.

The program began with an official opening ceremony, followed by welcoming remarks from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to the Kyrgyz Republic Kim Kwangjae, Country Director of the KOICA Office in the Kyrgyz Republic Lim Soyeon, and the Head of the JICA Kyrgyz Republic Office Nishigata Kotaro.

Ambassador Kim Kwangjae noted that «the exchange of environmental practices combined with cultural dialogue carries profound significance,» emphasizing that trust and partnerships built through such initiatives can contribute to long-term global impact.

As part of the program, interactive sessions based on traditional Korean games were conducted to enhance teamwork and participant engagement. Cultural exchange activities included trying on hanbok, a photo zone, and serving Korean food such as gimbap, which fostered mutual understanding of Korean culture. An open mic session allowed participants to share cultural aspects of their own countries.

In the afternoon, discussions focused on environmental issues related to water supply, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), sustainable water resource management, including rural water systems, as well as traditional water management practices in the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the «From Problems to Solutions» discussions, participants identified key environmental challenges and proposed practical solutions. As a result, the «Tree of Promises» initiative was created, symbolizing a shared commitment to environmental sustainability and continued cooperation.

The program concluded with closing remarks from an alumni representative, reaffirming the importance of sustainable partnerships between volunteers and alumni networks.