12:35
USD 84.80
EUR 99.29
RUB 1.16
English

Shooting in Perm: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Vladimir Putin

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov expressed his condolences to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on human casualties as a result of a shooting at the Perm State University. Press service of the head of state reported.

«I am deeply saddened by the news of human casualties as a result of the armed attack at the Perm State National Research University. On behalf of Kyrgyzstan and on my own behalf, I express my sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured in the tragedy,» the telegram says.

It was reported earlier about a shooting at the Perm State University. Eighteen-year-old Timur Bekmansurov argued that his attack was not a terrorist one and that he was not a member of any extremist organization. The media found a message that the suspect had published earlier on social media. Timur Bekmansurov is in the hospital, he was injured during the arrest. Eight people were killed in the shooting.
link: https://24.kg/english/207825/
views: 90
Print
Related
Gunman opens fire at Perm State University, casualties reported
Russia launches production of AstraZeneca vaccine for export
Deputy Chief of Staff of Presidential Executive Office of Russia to visit KR
Initiative of Sadyr Japarov at CSTO summit considered ‘absurd’ in Russia
Russia donates 15 cars, 2 minibuses to Ministry of Internal Affairs
Russia to increase quotas at universities for students from CIS countries
Russia and Kyrgyzstan agree project on unified air defense system
Moment of shooting by policeman in Bishkek caught on video
Patrol police officer shoots and kills man in Bishkek
Police start proceedings on attempted assassination of Temirlan Sultanbekov
Popular
Kyrgyzstani illegally mines cryptocurrency at mining farm Kyrgyzstani illegally mines cryptocurrency at mining farm
Kyrgyzstan speaks for early prevention of conflict in Afghanistan Kyrgyzstan speaks for early prevention of conflict in Afghanistan
Kumtor case: Centerra's executives put on wanted list Kumtor case: Centerra's executives put on wanted list
Art protest: Exhibition of Aliya Shagieva takes place in Bishkek Art protest: Exhibition of Aliya Shagieva takes place in Bishkek
21 September, Tuesday
12:32
Kyrgyzstan studies nutrition of children, girls and women Kyrgyzstan studies nutrition of children, girls and wom...
12:01
Shooting in Perm: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Vladimir Putin
11:48
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:39
1,436 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 220 - in serious condition
11:32
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours