Shooting in Perm: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Vladimir Putin

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov expressed his condolences to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on human casualties as a result of a shooting at the Perm State University. Press service of the head of state reported.

«I am deeply saddened by the news of human casualties as a result of the armed attack at the Perm State National Research University. On behalf of Kyrgyzstan and on my own behalf, I express my sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured in the tragedy,» the telegram says.

It was reported earlier about a shooting at the Perm State University. Eighteen-year-old Timur Bekmansurov argued that his attack was not a terrorist one and that he was not a member of any extremist organization. The media found a message that the suspect had published earlier on social media. Timur Bekmansurov is in the hospital, he was injured during the arrest. Eight people were killed in the shooting.