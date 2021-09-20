16:39
USD 84.78
EUR 99.84
RUB 1.17
English

Gunman opens fire at Perm State University, casualties reported

A 18-year-old Timur Bekmansurov opened fire at the Perm State National Research University (Russia), wounded and dead were reported. Foreign media and Telegram channels report.

Students and staff of the university locked themselves in rooms during the incident, and the university urged those who could leave the campus to do so.

The TASS news agency quoted police as saying that some students jumped out of windows of a building during the incident.

The suspect Timur Bekmansurov was detained. He was injured. According to the latest information, 8 people were killed, several more were wounded.
link: https://24.kg/english/207732/
views: 112
Print
Related
Moment of shooting by policeman in Bishkek caught on video
Patrol police officer shoots and kills man in Bishkek
Tokyo Olympics: Kanykei Kubanychbekova takes 48th place in shooting
Turkish citizen shoots at Kyrgyzstani in Bishkek
Shooting occurs at Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Border conflict: Shootout starts in Kyzyl-Bel village
Pranker detained for shooting in store in Bishkek
Unknown people fire at car of political party founder in Kara-Balta
Unknown persons fire at car in Uzgen district, two people killed
Shooting of dogs: French actress Brigitte Bardot appeals to Sadyr Japarov
Popular
Kyrgyzstani illegally mines cryptocurrency at mining farm Kyrgyzstani illegally mines cryptocurrency at mining farm
Ex-MP Ruslan Choibekov detained in Bishkek Ex-MP Ruslan Choibekov detained in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan speaks for early prevention of conflict in Afghanistan Kyrgyzstan speaks for early prevention of conflict in Afghanistan
Kumtor case: Centerra's executives put on wanted list Kumtor case: Centerra's executives put on wanted list
20 September, Monday
15:59
Gunman opens fire at Perm State University, casualties reported Gunman opens fire at Perm State University, casualties...
15:37
Head of Tazalyk Ryspek Sarpashev dismissed in Bishkek
15:32
Elections 2021: New composition of Osh TEC formed
15:01
Dozens of Tajik students banned from entering Kyrgyzstan
14:46
PRC grant to be used for providing businessmen with concessional loans