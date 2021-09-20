Gunman opens fire at Perm State University, casualties reported

A 18-year-old Timur Bekmansurov opened fire at the Perm State National Research University (Russia), wounded and dead were reported. Foreign media and Telegram channels report.

Students and staff of the university locked themselves in rooms during the incident, and the university urged those who could leave the campus to do so.

The TASS news agency quoted police as saying that some students jumped out of windows of a building during the incident.

The suspect Timur Bekmansurov was detained. He was injured. According to the latest information, 8 people were killed, several more were wounded.