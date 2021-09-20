19:40
Elections 2021: Only 1.5 percent of migrants from Kyrgyzstan vote in Russia

Only about 10,000 Kyrgyz migrants living in Russia took part in the last elections. Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Nuran Niyazaliev announced at a meeting of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense and Security.

According to him, 70,756 citizens of Kyrgyzstan are registered with consular services in the Russian Federation.

«There are about 700,000 of our citizens in Russia. About 10,000 of them voted in the last elections,» Nuran Niyazaliev said.

The MPs called on the Foreign Ministry to increase the number of polling stations in Russia and Kazakhstan, to create conditions for the majority of migrants to make their choice on November 28.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.
