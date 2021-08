Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Urmat Samaev was elected new Mayor of Tokmak city. The decision was made today at a meeting of the local city council.

Two candidates ran for mayor in Tokmak city — Urmat Samaev and Azat Kubatbek uulu.

At least 19 out of 31 deputies of the Tokmak City Council voted for Urmat Samaev.

Previously, the deputy was the Deputy Head of the Law Enforcement Committee.