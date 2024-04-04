17:06
Mirlan Dzhekshenov appointed Mayor of Kara-Balta city

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree, according to which Mirlan Dzhekshenov was appointed Mayor of Kara-Balta city, Chui region. The press service of the head of state reported.

The decision was made in accordance with Article 47 of the Law «On Local State Administration and Local Government Bodies» and the Presidential Decree «On carrying out administrative-territorial reform in a pilot mode at the level of aiyl aimaks and cities of the Kyrgyz Republic.»

As part of the ongoing administrative-territorial reform, Kara-Balta was merged with Kalininskoye village (except for Toktosh, Sad-Verkha, Verkhniy and Ilyich sections) and Hydroparty and Indom sections of Krasnovostochny aiyl aimak. Kara-Balta became a city of regional significance.
