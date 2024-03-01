Mayor of Bishkek to approve budget and tariffs himself

The mayor of Bishkek himself will approve the budget and tariffs. This is stated in the draft resolution of the Bishkek City Council, submitted for public discussion.

As the background statement says, in accordance with the presidential decree and the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers on the organization of activities of executive bodies of local government bodies of the Kyrgyz Republic during the period of administrative-territorial reform in pilot mode dated February 7, 2024 No. 52, mayors of cities received the powers to approve local budgets, consumption standards and tariffs for utilities and goods provided by local government bodies, and tariffs for the transportation of passengers by public transport for the period of the administrative-territorial reform in pilot mode.

In addition, the municipality is delegated the authority to determine the boundaries of the territories served by municipal territorial departments.

Administrative and territorial reform began in pilot mode in six regions of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek and Osh cities. As a result, aiyl aimaks and cities will be enlarged, and the territory of the capital will almost triple, while the number of administrative districts will remain the same.