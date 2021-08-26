Russian Defense Ministry delivers Kyrgyzstanis evacuated from Afghanistan

Aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Defense delivered citizens of Kyrgyzstan evacuated from Afghanistan to the Kant military airfield. The ministry reported.

«Two aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Russian Defense Ministry landed at the Kant airfield of the Kyrgyz Republic, where they brought citizens evacuated from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan,» the statement says.

Earlier, another aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Russian Defense Ministry landed at the Gissar airfield in Tajikistan, where it delivered citizens of the republic, evacuated from Afghanistan.

Earlier it was reported that on behalf of the President Vladimir Putin, the Russian Defense Ministry organizes evacuation of more than 500 Russian citizens from Afghanistan, as well as citizens of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine.

On August 15, the radical Taliban movement announced full control over the entire territory of Afghanistan. Diplomatic missions accredited in the country organize evacuation of their citizens.