17:01
USD 89.01
EUR 95.05
RUB 0.94
English

Scientific conference dedicated to ethnic Kyrgyz held in Kabul

A scientific conference dedicated to ethnic Kyrgyz was held at the University of Maiwand (Kabul). One of the initiators of the event, representative of the public association Kyrgyz El Birimdigi, historian, researcher of Kyrgyz ancestry (sanzhyrachi) Razhap Kadyrov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, historians, ethnographers, genealogists and leaders of local Kyrgyz clans living in Afghanistan participated in the conference.

«The event was organized by the Chairman of the Community of Turkic Peoples of Afghanistan, a member of the Afghan Parliament, Rector of the University of Maiwand Abdyrazak Hashim and Deputy Minister of Border Affairs of Afghanistan, the leader of Afghan Kyrgyz Aminillakhom Kurbanaly uulu. The goal is to study the genealogy of Kyrgyz clans of Afghanistan, determine their number and area of residence,» he said.

Razhap Kadyrov added that the Kyrgyz live in Afghanistan not only in the high Pamir region. Among the participants were Aji Rayim Jalil, a representative of the Pamir Kyrgyz, Said Aji, head of Katagan clan, and leaders of such clans as Karlyk, Bargy, Kesek, Orgu, Naiman, Kypchak and Konurat.

Razhap Kadyrov has been in Afghanistan for a month on assignment and with financial support from the Kyrgyz El Birimdigi public association to conduct genealogical research on local Kyrgyz and Turkic peoples.

«I am conducting field research, collecting materials on the historical roots of the Afghan Kyrgyz and Turkic peoples living here. I study their sanzhyra, collect family histories. I found a lot of interesting and unique information. For example, I found the burial place of Abdyldabek, the eldest son of the famous Alymbek and Kurmanjan Datka. I met with his descendants,» Razhap Kadyrov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/292070/
views: 136
Print
Related
Roza Otunbayeva to hold negotiations with Taliban leaders in Kabul
Trade House of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in Kabul
Taliban arrest Afghan women for Islamic dress code violations
President meets with Secretaries of Security Councils of Regional Dialogue
Delegation of Kyrgyzstan headed by Daniyar Amangeldiev arrives in Kabul
Kyrgyzstan transfers 111 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Kyrgyzstan to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan
Launch of Qosh Tepa canal in Afghanistan to trigger water crisis in Central Asia
Kyrgyzstan provides humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Two ethnic Kyrgyz from Tajikistan receive returnee status in Batken
Popular
Migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh expelled from Kyrgyzstan Migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh expelled from Kyrgyzstan
SCNS asks to limit access to TikTok on territory of Kyrgyzstan SCNS asks to limit access to TikTok on territory of Kyrgyzstan
Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
More than 100 foreign students banned from working as couriers in Bishkek More than 100 foreign students banned from working as couriers in Bishkek
19 April, Friday
16:03
Kyrgyz solar station project to be presented at forum in Vienna Kyrgyz solar station project to be presented at forum i...
15:52
European Investment Bank ready to finance Kambarata HPP 1 project
15:42
Access to TikTok platform officially blocked in Kyrgyzstan
15:31
Scientific conference dedicated to ethnic Kyrgyz held in Kabul
15:12
Public Service Center of new format opened in Balykchy