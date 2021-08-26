Defense Ministry of Russia helps to evacuate Kyrgyzstanis from Afghanistan

On behalf of the President Vladimir Putin, the Russian Defense Ministry organizes evacuation of more than 500 Russian citizens from Afghanistan, as well as citizens of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine. The ministry informed journalists.

According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, an aviation group of four military transport aircraft has been formed.

«There are medical and nursing brigades of military doctors with the necessary medical equipment and medicines on each Russian military transport aircraft to provide medical assistance and support to evacuated citizens of Russia and other countries during the flight,» the ministry noted.

The first plane had already taken off from Kabul. There are evacuated citizens of Kyrgyzstan on board.