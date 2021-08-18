Situation in Afghanistan: 14 more Kyrgyzstanis evacuated from Kabul

At least 14 more Kyrgyzstanis were evacuated from Kabul. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Miroslav Niyazov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Afghanistan helped with evacuation of compatriots.

«Our citizens have already taken off on the route Kabul — Shymkent — Almaty. A charter flight was organized, for which we are grateful. We evacuated almost all Kyrgyzstanis, there are two people left, but they are under the protection of the UN, they have a security guarantee. In general, the mission of our embassy has been accomplished. All Kyrgyzstanis return in good health and well-being,» Miroslav Niyazov told.

Earlier, nine citizens of Kyrgyzstan were evacuated from Afghanistan.

On August 15, the radical Taliban movement announced full control over the entire territory of Afghanistan. President Ashraf Ghani has stepped down from office. Diplomatic missions of states accredited in Kabul evacuate their citizens. Thousands of refugees are also trying to leave the republic. Governance of Afghanistan was entrusted to a special council, which includes the head of the Supreme Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah and the former president of the country Hamid Karzai.