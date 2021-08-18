Situation in Afghanistan: 14 more Kyrgyzstanis evacuated from Kabul

At least 14 more Kyrgyzstanis were evacuated from Kabul. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Miroslav Niyazov told 24.kg news agency.
According to him, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Afghanistan helped with evacuation of compatriots.
Earlier, nine citizens of Kyrgyzstan were evacuated from Afghanistan.
On August 15, the radical Taliban movement announced full control over the entire territory of Afghanistan. President Ashraf Ghani has stepped down from office. Diplomatic missions of states accredited in Kabul evacuate their citizens. Thousands of refugees are also trying to leave the republic. Governance of Afghanistan was entrusted to a special council, which includes the head of the Supreme Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah and the former president of the country Hamid Karzai.