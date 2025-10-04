Kyrgyzstan sends humanitarian aid to population of Afghanistan

Kyrgyzstan has provided humanitarian assistance to residents of Afghanistan affected by a recent earthquake, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

On September 25, a convoy from the ministry departed from Osh toward Afghanistan, carrying 130 tons of food, winter clothing for children, and essential goods worth 2 million soms. Three days later, the cargo arrived in Hairatan (Termez) via Uzbekistan and was subsequently delivered to the city of Mazar-i-Sharif, where a handover ceremony took place on September 28.

Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Urmatbek Shamyrkanov noted that the humanitarian aid was sent under the instruction of President Sadyr Japarov to residents of Nurgal district in Kunar Province, who suffered from the August 31 earthquake.

The leadership of Balkh Province expressed gratitude to the people of Kyrgyzstan and President Sadyr Japarov, highlighting readiness to expand cooperation in agriculture and trade, and supporting the initiative to open a consulate of Kyrgyzstan in Mazar-i-Sharif.

According to the ministry, Kyrgyzstan has sent more than 360 tons of humanitarian cargo to Afghanistan over the past four years.