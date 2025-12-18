Kyrgyzstan signs agreements with Afghanistan for $157 million

As a result of the Kyrgyz—Afghan Business Forum held in Kabul, 11 agreements of intent were signed for the supply of goods and the provision of services totaling $157 million. The press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce reported.

It is noted that the Kyrgyz Republic will supply goods and services to Afghanistan in the stated amount.

According to the ministry, the agreements cover such areas as telecommunications equipment, cement, footwear, pharmaceuticals, honey, logistics services, and agricultural products.

Earlier it was reported that the Trade House of the Kyrgyz Republic was opened in Kabul.