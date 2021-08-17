Ambassador to Afghanistan tells about evacuation of Kyrgyzstanis

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Miroslav Niyazov told 24.kg news agency about the evacuation of citizens of Kyrgyzstan from Kabul.

Related news Nine compatriots evacuated from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan

According to him, some Kyrgyzstanis have already been taken out. They are in Dubai now.

«All citizens of Kyrgyzstan who are in Afghanistan have been registered with the embassy, ​​they are constantly contacted by employees of the diplomatic mission. Information and physical security is ensured. The most vulnerable ones are at the Embassy of Kazakhstan. A charter flight is being prepared, all Kyrgyzstanis will be evacuated,» the diplomat said.

The embassy works with the new authorities — the Taliban, they interact with diplomatic missions and provide them with all kinds of support. The situation is under control. Miroslav Niyazov

On August 15, the radical Taliban movement announced full control over the entire territory of Afghanistan. President Ashraf Ghani has stepped down from office. Diplomatic missions of states accredited in Kabul evacuate their citizens. Thousands of refugees are also trying to leave the republic. Governance of Afghanistan was entrusted to a special council, which includes the head of the Supreme Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah and the former president of the country Hamid Karzai.