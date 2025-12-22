14:23
Kyrgyz kok-boru players travel to Afghanistan to share their experience

Kyrgyz kok-boru players Manas Niyazov, Omurbek Esen uulu, Rustam Tynaliev, Kubanych Sultan uulu, Dastan Ruslanov, Iskhak Bekbolot uulu, Askat Askarov, and Bayaman Muralim uulu are currently in Afghanistan. The Kok-Boru Federation of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

Last year, players from Central Asian countries were invited to a tournament in Afghanistan. Ulakchi from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan played as members of local teams. The winning team included Kubanych Sultan uulu and Dastan Ruslanov.

«After that, another tournament took place, and Kubanych and Dastan were invited again. This time, players from other countries were not invited — at the request of the fans, only Kyrgyz players were invited. A total of eight ulakchi went, paired into local teams to demonstrate their skills,» the federation said.

The Kyrgyz athletes have been in Afghanistan since December 10, demonstrating their skills to fans in that country.

The federation added that kok-boru is called buzkashi in Afghanistan, and the game is very popular there.
