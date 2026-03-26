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Afghanistan significantly increases trade with Central Asian countries

Afghanistan is significantly increasing trade with Central Asian countries. TOLOnews reports, citing the country’s Ministry of Industry and Trade.

It is noted that Afghanistan’s trade volume with the region reached $2.6 billion by the end of 2025, while Afghan exports increased by 77 percent to $216 million.

Agricultural products traditionally form the bulk of exports. Afghanistan supplies Central Asian markets with dried fruits, pomegranates, grapes, nuts, saffron, cotton, and vegetables.

Economists note that the increase in trade is due to several factors. Countries in the region are interested in expanding economic ties with Afghanistan as a potential transit corridor to South Asian markets. Kabul is also seeking to more actively integrate into regional transport projects, including the discussed Termez-Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway corridor, which could potentially connect Central Asia with Pakistani ports.

The Afghanistan Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock noted that the Central Asian route has become a priority for marketing agricultural products and implementing joint investment programs.
link: https://24.kg/english/367564/
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