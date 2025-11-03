11:22
Powerful earthquake in Afghanistan kills 7 people, injures about 150

This morning, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit northern Mazar-i-Sharif city (northern Afghanistan).

According to Reuters, at least 7 people were killed and around 150 others were injured.

According to the Geological Survey of Afghanistan, the epicenter was approximately 28 kilometers from Mazar-i-Sharif, with the hypocenter at a depth of 28 kilometers. The city’s population is estimated at 523,000.

Seismic waves were also felt beyond Afghanistan, in neighboring Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. In Dushanbe, residents reported strong and prolonged tremors, while in Surkhandarya region of Uzbekistan, the magnitude was around 5, and in Tashkent — 2-3.

Rescue, first aid, and damage assessment efforts are ongoing at the scene. Information is being collected on the number of destroyed buildings, affected areas and possible aftershocks.
