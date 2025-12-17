13:25
Kyrgyzstan's Trade House in Afghanistan opened in Kabul

The Trade House of the Kyrgyz Republic was opened in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. The press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the press service, the ceremony was attended by the head of the ministry, Bakyt Sydykov, and the Minister of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan Nooruddin Azizi.

«The opening of the Trade House will become an important platform for promoting domestic products, establishing direct business contacts between entrepreneurs of the two countries, and expanding mutual trade,» the ministry stated.

The parties emphasized the importance of this step for strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation and expanding partnerships between the countries.
