English

Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan discuss transit security

Almaz Turgunbaev, Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan, met with Abdul Haidari, Deputy Minister of Road Transport and Civil Aviation of Afghanistan, in Kabul.

According to the Ministry of Transport’s press service, the parties discussed developing transport cooperation and expanding international cargo transportation. Kyrgyzstan proposed exchanging permits for 1,000 units for 2026, a proposal that was supported.

Afghanistan, in turn, proposed concluding a bilateral transit agreement. Issues of cargo security and Kyrgyzstan’s interest in transit routes through Afghanistan to Iran and Pakistan were also discussed.
