Kyrgyzstan to establish Fund for Support of Ethnic Kyrgyz from Afghanistan

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic has amended a resolution approving the program to support ethnic Kyrgyz and kairylmans (returnees) arriving from Afghanistan’s Little and Big Pamir for 2026–2029.

According to the document, the program has been supplemented with new measures aimed at providing humanitarian assistance. In particular, it provides for support to a charitable foundation that will be engaged in systematic assistance to ethnic Kyrgyz and the population of Afghanistan. Implementation of this measure is scheduled for the fourth quarter of next year.

The program also includes a provision for the establishment of a single charitable fund to organize regular humanitarian aid. Performance indicators include the number of funds established and the volume of humanitarian assistance delivered, which will be measured in tons based on actual data.

The resolution will enter into force ten days after its official publication.