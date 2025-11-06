Fundraising announced for ethnic Kyrgyz in Afghanistan affected by earthquake

A representative of the public association Kyrk Uruu — Kyrgyz El Birimdigi, Rajabali Kadyrov, released a video message about ethnic Kyrgyz people affected by the recent earthquake in Afghanistan.

According to him, following his visit to Afghanistan last year, he has remained in contact with several ethnic Kyrgyz residing there.

«As you know, a powerful earthquake hit Mazar-i-Sharif, leaving casualties, injured, and many people without homes. About 80 Kyrgyz from various regions of Afghanistan live in this city. Some of them have also been affected and are asking for help. They say the actual number of dead and injured is much higher than official figures, and some villages have been completely destroyed,» Rajabali Kadyrov said.

He added that ethnic Kyrgyz in Afghanistan had sent a written appeal, which he has already forwarded to the authorities of Kyrgyzstan. Kadyrov also called on all concerned citizens, including members of Kyrk Uruu — Kyrgyz El Birimdigi, to begin raising funds to assist those in need.

It remains unclear how many ethnic Kyrgyz were affected by the earthquake or whether there are casualties among them.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan has not yet reported whether it has any information about the affected Kyrgyz community in Afghanistan or if any assistance is being provided.