Nine compatriots evacuated from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan

Nine people were evacuated from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, in connection with the unstable situation in Afghanistan, the Foreign Ministry, together with the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kabul, continues to work on the evacuation of Kyrgyz citizens.

All other citizens are safe, and appropriate measures are being taken to move them into the building of the Kyrgyzstan’s diplomatic mission in Kabul.

As regards the citizens of Afghanistan who have applied for help in obtaining a visa and evacuation to Kyrgyzstan, who are believed to be the ethnic Kyrgyz, the information is being verified.

On August 15, the radical Taliban movement announced full control over the entire territory of Afghanistan. President Ashraf Ghani has stepped down from office. Diplomatic missions of states accredited in Kabul evacuate their citizens. Thousands of refugees are also trying to leave the republic. Governance of Afghanistan was entrusted to a special council, which includes the head of the Supreme Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah and the former president of the country Hamid Karzai.