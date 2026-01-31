Tajikistan to receive weapons from CSTO to strengthen border with Afghanistan

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) countries are determining suppliers of weapons and military equipment to be delivered to Tajikistan’s border troops as part of an interstate program to strengthen the border with Afghanistan. CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov said in an interview with Allies. CSTO.

«The CSTO is assisting in the implementation of the first stage of the program—the clarification and coordination among the Organization’s member states of the lists of weapons, military equipment, and border security equipment to be supplied to Tajikistan’s Border Troops. Suppliers are being identified and contracts are being agreed upon,» Masadykov said.

He described the implementation of the targeted interstate program to strengthen the Tajik-Afghan border as a priority task for the CSTO. The decision to launch the program was taken by the leaders of the member states in Astana in November 2024.

The CSTO includes Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Armenia.